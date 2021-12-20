SSM Health’s Gift to the Community

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Wisconsin, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19th – December 26th, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our websites Madison.com and Wiscnews.com. This program is presented in partnership with SSM Health and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, Madison Media Partners has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like SSM Health, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and online at Madison.com and Wiscnews.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.