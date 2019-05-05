Forward.
Coined as the state motto in 1851, our early leaders could not have envisioned the impact that their new university would have on the world.
Fast forward to 2019, nearly 40,000 donors have contributed to the College of Letters & Science in the All Ways Forward campaign. With private gifts now accounting for 18 percent of UW-Madison’s budget, it’s imperative that Badger alumni and friends continue to invest in the future of the university.
All Ways Forward has nearly doubled the number of privately supported faculty positions in Letters & Science. These gifts are critical in recognizing the excellence of our great faculty, expanding their research and kindling new ideas.
Philanthropy also transforms the settings for teaching, research and performance.
Our newly named Mead Witter School of Music moves into its new home in the Hamel Music Center this fall. These two inspired gifts will enhance the quality of the school’s teaching and performance for decades to come.
Similarly, private gifts and a collaboration with the state will open a new chemistry tower in 2021.
More than 53 percent of all current UW-Madison undergraduates complete a chemistry lab, and the department has long enjoyed a reputation as a powerhouse in both teaching and research. This new facility is where the next generation of chemical education and research will take place.
No less vital are the thousands of annual gifts that foster faculty-student collaboration, scholarships, and support for student organizations.
Please join me in continuing to move this great university forward.