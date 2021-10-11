Rebecca Blank announces departure from UW, set to become Northwestern president

After eight years leading the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is saying goodbye.
The university announced Monday morning that Blank will become the next president of Northwestern University starting in summer 2022, where she will make history as the institution’s first woman president. She will replace president Morton Schapiro, who assumed leadership beginning in 2009 and announced his departure from Northwestern in March.
Before becoming chancellor of UW-Madison in 2013, Blank served as the first tenured woman in Northwestern’s economics department for a decade, where she also led the Joint Center for Poverty Research.
“Leading UW–Madison and serving the people of Wisconsin has been an honor and a privilege,” Blank said in the press release. “Now it’s time to let someone else step into leadership.”
In her near-decade of tenure at UW-Madison, Blank has accelerated the university’s research programs, achieved record-high graduation rates and developed scholarship programs that cater to low-income students within the state. Her work has expanded the number of faculty and students, as well as put the campus on a firm financial track through her expertise in economics.
“It was always my goal to leave this university stronger than when I came and I believe that together we have achieved that,” she said. “I want to thank the many staff and faculty who have been partners and collaborators in everything we’ve done.”
According to a news release from Northwestern, the board of trustees recommended Blank to a 34-person search committee, which included trustees, faculty, students, staff and alumni.
“The Presidential Search Committee met with an incredibly competitive pool of candidates and unanimously recommended Rebecca Blank to the Board for election as our 17th president,” said Peter Barris, chair of the Presidential Search Committee and a vice chair of Northwestern’s Board of Trustees. “As part of our process, we heard from all segments of the University community, and I believe Chancellor Blank’s deep experience and talents will support our current needs and position us for a promising future.”
This story will be updated.
