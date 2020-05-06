Don't forget these three concerns during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As risks associated with COVID-19 remain high, please consider three less obvious but just as deadly pandemic-related health threats: increasing use of alcohol and other drugs, suicide and elder falls.

Lifesaving resources from Safe Communities, a coalition of 300 organizations, is just a phone call or click away.

People may increase alcohol and other drug use if lonely, unemployed, worried about illness or recently released from prison or jail. Anyone struggling with alcohol or other drug use should call Safe Communities’ 24/7 helpline at (608) 228-1278.

Callers speak with a recovery coach, who has personal experience with alcohol and drug use and has completed peer support training. One hotline caller, recently released from jail, told us, "I never believed that calling someone would work, but it really does."

A second risk during the pandemic is suicide, also triggered by high stress and anxiety. A recent crisis in a job, relationship, finances or housing can prompt a feeling of hopelessness. Anyone thinking about suicide or concerned about another person should call Journey Mental Health’s crisis line: (608) 280-2600.