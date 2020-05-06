Don't forget these three concerns during pandemic

As risks associated with COVID-19 remain high, please consider three less obvious but just as deadly pandemic-related health threats: increasing use of alcohol and other drugs, suicide and elder falls.
Lifesaving resources from Safe Communities, a coalition of 300 organizations, is just a phone call or click away.
People may increase alcohol and other drug use if lonely, unemployed, worried about illness or recently released from prison or jail. Anyone struggling with alcohol or other drug use should call Safe Communities’ 24/7 helpline at (608) 228-1278.
Callers speak with a recovery coach, who has personal experience with alcohol and drug use and has completed peer support training. One hotline caller, recently released from jail, told us, "I never believed that calling someone would work, but it really does."
A second risk during the pandemic is suicide, also triggered by high stress and anxiety. A recent crisis in a job, relationship, finances or housing can prompt a feeling of hopelessness. Anyone thinking about suicide or concerned about another person should call Journey Mental Health’s crisis line: (608) 280-2600.
It's important to know the signs, such as talking -- even joking -- about suicide. Other signs are changes in sleep patterns or emotional state, giving away prized possessions, or putting affairs in order. Show you care. Ask the person directly: “Are you thinking about suicide?” Safe Communities offers free Question, Persuade, Refer classes at safercommunity.net.
Medications can be deadly. Lock up current medications. Call Safe Communities, (608) 512-8328, for a free lock box. Get rid of old prescriptions, especially opioids, at a MedDrop or other disposal location. Visit our website for details.
Lastly, elder falls remain a concern. Most occur in the home. Falls are the No. 1 cause of injury and injury-related death for older adults, according to the Center for Disease Control. Here are five steps to reduce falls risk:
- Take the Risk for Falls Survey at safercommunity.net/falls-prevention/falls-survey/.
- Review medicines with your pharmacist to see if any increase chances of falling. Then call your doctor.
- Get an appointment to have your vision checked.
- Complete CDC’s Check for Safety Home Falls Prevention Checklist. Make an improvement plan. Call Dane County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center for help: (608) 240-7400.
- Exercise 30 minutes a day, five days a week for improved strength and balance: Walk around inside your house.
For guidance on helpful exercises and home safety, call Ron Dorr, (608) 212-9120, weekdays 10 a.m. – noon. When our Stepping On classes resume, sign up. Previous attendees reduced falls by 30 percent.
Our entire community of people and organizations are committed to the safety of you and your family. See our website for more information on all three topics. If you need help, reach out for support, and be safe.
Wittke is executive director of Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County, a nonprofit coalition of more than 300 organizations working together to save lives, prevent injury and make Dane County safer. For more information and a listing of sustaining members, visit www.safercommunity.net.
