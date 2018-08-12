Gary Pierce of Camp Douglas is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Gary!
His caption about Apple becoming the first trillion dollar company beat out more than 100 entries. Pierce wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Gloria Frank
- of McFarland: “Now I know why our cellphone bill is always so high.”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “iPhones, iPads, iMacs — iMissedOut!”
Kathryn El-Assal
- of Middleton: “I guess money does grow on trees.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.