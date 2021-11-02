 Skip to main content
Watch now: Cartoonist rescues bird from newsroom
Watch now: Cartoonist rescues bird from newsroom

Animal rescue: It's what we do -- or at least what Phil Hands did in the State Journal newsroom recently.

When a bird somehow became trapped inside the newspaper's offices along Fish Hatchery Road in Madison, the State Journal's editorial cartoonist sprang to action. He freed his feathered friend that had tried repeatedly in vain to escape by crashing into a closed window near Hands' drawing desk.

Like Dora the Explorer, a cartoon girl who rescues animals to the delight of children watching Nick Jr., the State Journal's cartoonist was determined to to save the small bird. He used a trash bin and bag to nap the little flyer. Then he triumphantly freed the bird in the State Journal's parking lot.

(No animals were harmed during the filming of this video.)

