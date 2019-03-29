There’s something a little terrifying about walking away from a dream job to take a chance on something uncertain — but here goes.
For the last five years, I’ve been living my dream — covering state government in the Capitol building I revered so much when I was younger that I thought I might get married in it someday. (My reverence has only grown, but these days I think I might opt for a place I don’t associate with eating sad delivery food at my desk.)
Journalism was always going to be the thing for me. I knew this with some certainty starting in middle school, but I could probably trace it back to the day I showed up on my new neighbors’ back porch at age 5, yellow legal pad in hand, with a set of questions for them to answer.
As a teenager, my dream was to get far away from my hometown of Marinette, Wisconsin, and cover politics somewhere bustling and glamorous. College journalism internships took me to Des Moines, New York and Madison — and my time in Madison made me fall in love with the state I couldn’t shake fast enough just a few years earlier.
The Oshkosh Northwestern taught me the importance of covering local government — particularly, how much people rely on steady, fair coverage of their school boards, city councils and county boards — and it taught me how to fall in love with yet another Wisconsin town.
Then came the Cap Times, where I had the privilege of covering state government and politics, working alongside the Capitol reporters I’d idolized for years. I fell in love with my job. I fell even more in love with Madison. And I fell even more in love with Wisconsin.
The longer I’ve worked as a reporter, the more I’ve come to question every opinion I’ve ever had. It’s not that I’ve silenced them or hidden them, it’s that I’ve been introduced to perspectives that challenge them — and sometimes change them. And as a reporter, those opinions haven’t mattered.
My job as a reporter has been to gather these perspectives, to distill them into a form that makes sense to readers, to explain how they differ with other perspectives and offer some explanation of which arguments are likely to prevail. My job has been to ask questions of those in power, share their positions, push them for rationales and then do the same for those who are seeking power.
It took a while to earn the trust of the people I cover and the people who read my reporting, and I like to think I’ve honored that trust. I’ve said before that I wish everyone could spend a month doing my job. Among the most important things I’ve learned is that both Republicans and Democrats can be bad people, and both Republicans and Democrats can be good people. This is not both-sides-ism. It’s just true. I could go on listing the lessons I’ve learned covering state government, but that’s another conversation. This, I think, is the most important one.
I’ve been living my dream for a few years now. My love for covering state government, for living in Madison, for writing about Wisconsin — it gradually eclipsed the itches I had to flee and attempt to make it in the “big time.” Wisconsin became my big time.
So when the opportunity to edit the Cap Times’ opinion section presented itself, I saw a lot of reasons to stay in the role I’ve held.
But when I think about what it means to do this job, to serve as a conduit for the community — our readers, our reporters and the people we cover — I catch a glimmer of a dream I’d like to chase.
When I think of the voices we can elevate, the debates we can facilitate, the conversations we can foster — I’m driven to be part of it. There’s no question our opinion section could benefit from a more diverse set of perspectives — in political affiliation, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, age, ideology and beyond. And there’s no question in my mind that I will give my all to invite and amplify the voices we have lacked.
I’ll be doing that in a number of ways, some of them a lot like what I’ve been doing up until now. I’ll continue to produce weekly episodes of the Wedge Issues podcast, for example, still focused on Wisconsin’s political voices. I’ll have a weekly column, too, but I’m more analytical and less hot take by nature.
That’s not far at all from political reporting, really, and the thing that made that a dream job was getting to help other people tell their stories — from government officials whose actions affect people throughout the state, to the Wisconsinites who are affected by the actions those officials take. As an opinion editor and a columnist, I will abide by the same set of rules I’ve worked under as a reporter.
As nervous as I am about this next step, I’m also so excited. I can’t wait to hear from every single one of you about how to make this opinion section a place where intelligent debates flourish and where thoughtful discussions thrive. So please, reach out and let me know what you think — about what we’ve been doing right, what we’ve been doing wrong, what we could do better and how you’d like to be part of that conversation.