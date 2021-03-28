 Skip to main content
Jason Adrians: When it comes to the Badgers, don't miss the rest of the story
FROM THE EDITOR

The last month has reminded me once again that hockey is alive and well in the Madison area and throughout Wisconsin.

It's a silly thing to forget, really. The Badgers men's and women's hockey teams have won 12 national championships between them, and there's probably not a live sports event that's more fun to attend than a UW hockey home game when the Badgers are competitive.

I'm not what you'd call a "die-hard hockey fan." But I've been going regularly to Badgers men's hockey games since I was in seventh grade and they were playing in the Badger Hockey Showdown around New Year's at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

I remember watching from my dad's recliner, recovering from a broken arm, as the Badgers men beat Colgate 7-3 to win the 1989-90 national championship. There's a memory I have of newly hired football coach Barry Alvarez in attendance for a regular season hockey game at the Dane County Coliseum, and the crowd deliriously chanting "Rose Bowl! Rose Bowl!" And for years, I caught myself whispering "Sieve! Sieve!" for days after every Badgers hockey victory I witnessed in person.

This season clearly has been unforgettable. The UW women won their sixth national title last weekend in dramatic fashion, and the Badgers men claimed their first regular-season championship in 21 years on their way back to the NCAA tournament after a six-year absence.

What's also clear is that readers of the Wisconsin State Journal's Sports section demand excellent hockey coverage — and you've gotten that and then some these past few months.

Longtime State Journal sports reporter Todd Milewski has been standing on his head this season. And you're merely getting half of the story if you've only caught his stories in our print editions.

Want to watch a game-winning goal moments after it happens? There's no need to search all over the internet — Todd's got it up on Madison.com within minutes. Miss the Badgers women's late-night return to Madison after beating Northeastern in overtime for the national title? Todd stayed awake to show fans what the scene was like as hero Daryl Watts and her teammates came back into town. Wondering how Badgers sophomore star Cole Caufield stacks up against the program's greatest goal scorers throughout history? Todd has a video of interviews of past Badgers goalies discussing the topic on our website

The State Journal's excellent Badgers sports coverage extends beyond hockey when it comes to what we're offering exclusively to digital subscribers on Madison.com. Please consider what else you're missing if you aren't a digital subscriber:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
The State Journal's Red Zone podcast. Each week, our sports team — led by UW men's basketball reporter Jim Polzin, UW football reporter Colten Bartholomew and Todd — breaks down everything that's right or wrong with the Badgers. Colten, Jim and Todd cover all the trending ground, from football to basketball to hockey. I listen to it every Thursday morning; it's a can't-miss pod if you're a UW sports fan.

• Postgame and mid-week interviews. Yeah, you can read a quote or two in print. But want to watch UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard passionately rip the refs after a loss to Iowa? You can see the whole thing if you're a paying digital subscriber because we have a video of the entire interview online.

• It's one thing to read about how Badgers QB Graham Mertz dropped the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy, shattering it into hundreds of pieces, after the football team beat Wake Forest 42-28 last year. But watching for yourself how it happened? That video is on Madison.com, too.

If you're already a digital subscriber, thank you from the bottom of my heart. But if you're not, please support local journalism — and our sports staff — with a paid digital subscription. Starting today, I'm offering an exceptional, affordable deal that will allow you to have full access to our exclusive digital content for just $29.99 for the first year. It's quite the value, and it only will be available for a limited time. You can sign up at https://go.madison.com/april29.

A paid digital subscription to the State Journal and Madison.com gives you access to podcasts, videos and other exclusive content you can't find in our print editions.

More importantly, it will help ensure Todd, Jim, Colten and the rest of our journalists have the tools to bring you excellent Badgers sports coverage for years to come.

Jason Adrians

Jason Adrians

Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.

