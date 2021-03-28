Jason Adrians: When it comes to the Badgers, don't miss the rest of the story

The last month has reminded me once again that hockey is alive and well in the Madison area and throughout Wisconsin.
It's a silly thing to forget, really. The Badgers men's and women's hockey teams have won 12 national championships between them, and there's probably not a live sports event that's more fun to attend than a UW hockey home game when the Badgers are competitive.
I'm not what you'd call a "die-hard hockey fan." But I've been going regularly to Badgers men's hockey games since I was in seventh grade and they were playing in the Badger Hockey Showdown around New Year's at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.
I remember watching from my dad's recliner, recovering from a broken arm, as the Badgers men beat Colgate 7-3 to win the 1989-90 national championship. There's a memory I have of newly hired football coach Barry Alvarez in attendance for a regular season hockey game at the Dane County Coliseum, and the crowd deliriously chanting "Rose Bowl! Rose Bowl!" And for years, I caught myself whispering "Sieve! Sieve!" for days after every Badgers hockey victory I witnessed in person.
This season clearly has been unforgettable. The UW women won their sixth national title last weekend in dramatic fashion, and the Badgers men claimed their first regular-season championship in 21 years on their way back to the NCAA tournament after a six-year absence.
What's also clear is that readers of the Wisconsin State Journal's Sports section demand excellent hockey coverage — and you've gotten that and then some these past few months.
Longtime State Journal sports reporter Todd Milewski has been standing on his head this season. And you're merely getting half of the story if you've only caught his stories in our print editions.
Want to watch a game-winning goal moments after it happens? There's no need to search all over the internet — Todd's got it up on Madison.com within minutes. Miss the Badgers women's late-night return to Madison after beating Northeastern in overtime for the national title? Todd stayed awake to show fans what the scene was like as hero Daryl Watts and her teammates came back into town. Wondering how Badgers sophomore star Cole Caufield stacks up against the program's greatest goal scorers throughout history? Todd has a video of interviews of past Badgers goalies discussing the topic on our website.
The State Journal's excellent Badgers sports coverage extends beyond hockey when it comes to what we're offering exclusively to digital subscribers on Madison.com. Please consider what else you're missing if you aren't a digital subscriber:
• The State Journal's Red Zone podcast. Each week, our sports team — led by UW men's basketball reporter Jim Polzin, UW football reporter Colten Bartholomew and Todd — breaks down everything that's right or wrong with the Badgers. Colten, Jim and Todd cover all the trending ground, from football to basketball to hockey. I listen to it every Thursday morning; it's a can't-miss pod if you're a UW sports fan.
• Postgame and mid-week interviews. Yeah, you can read a quote or two in print. But want to watch UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard passionately rip the refs after a loss to Iowa? You can see the whole thing if you're a paying digital subscriber because we have a video of the entire interview online.
• It's one thing to read about how Badgers QB Graham Mertz dropped the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy, shattering it into hundreds of pieces, after the football team beat Wake Forest 42-28 last year. But watching for yourself how it happened? That video is on Madison.com, too.
If you're already a digital subscriber, thank you from the bottom of my heart. But if you're not, please support local journalism — and our sports staff — with a paid digital subscription. Starting today, I'm offering an exceptional, affordable deal that will allow you to have full access to our exclusive digital content for just $29.99 for the first year. It's quite the value, and it only will be available for a limited time. You can sign up at https://go.madison.com/april29.
A paid digital subscription to the State Journal and Madison.com gives you access to podcasts, videos and other exclusive content you can't find in our print editions.
More importantly, it will help ensure Todd, Jim, Colten and the rest of our journalists have the tools to bring you excellent Badgers sports coverage for years to come.
Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.