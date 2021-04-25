Jason Adrians: Our Madison-area businesses have great stories to tell

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Yes, the last year has been incredibly difficult.
Deadly pandemic. Polarizing election. Racial injustice, nightly protests and vandalized downtowns. Job losses and shuttered businesses. Parents and children struggling with virtual education and a locked-down universe.
Sometimes, the news seems to knock the wind out of you before you’ve even crawled out of bed.
But challenge yourself to look a little bit closer. Strive to see the entire picture. When you do, you’ll find many people in Madison and throughout Wisconsin have truly inspiring stories to share.
That’s what our journalists at the Wisconsin State Journal have learned over the past few months.
Shortly after New Year’s, we promised ourselves two things: 1) Yes, of course, we’re going to keep reporting the news, however dire it might appear some days, because we’re here to serve you and the rest of our community. But, 2) We’re also going to find and share stories of success, perseverance and optimism.
Many of those stories are coming directly from the Madison-area business community.
For starters, our biotech and health companies — like Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. and the Madison facility of pharmaceuticals company Catalent Biologics — jumped into action to manufacture products that would greatly aid testing, treatments and vaccines.
How about Hilldale? Its most recent iteration is tailor-made to serve consumers during a pandemic.
The more we looked, the more we found. Glide Disc Golf, a Far East Side shop, had its best sales year ever in 2020. EatStreet, a Madison-based food delivery company, doubled its driver base and added about 200 area restaurants to its app last year. The Edgewater hotel leaned heavily on innovation and experimentation during an otherwise brutal stretch for the local hospitality sector. And revenue at the four Dorn True Value Hardware stores in the Madison area was up 25% to 30% over the previous year.
With all of that in mind, I’m proud to announce a two-week State Journal special report, “Madison Forward,” that examines how the local business community has persevered, and where it’s headed. Part 1, which you can find online at go.madison.com/madison-forward and inside today’s print edition as a special section, is titled “Resounding Resilience” and showcases many of the faces and places that tirelessly worked to make the past year a success. Next Sunday we’ll be back for Part 2, “Robust Recovery,” which explores the many ways in which the pandemic has shaped — and strengthened — commerce in the region.
After what we’ve been through, the series should put a smile on your face. And here’s a fist-bump (or elbow-bump) to all of the local businesses that made this series possible through their generous sponsorships. Thank you for having our backs, too.
Enjoy our special report, and thank you for supporting local businesses and local journalism.
Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.