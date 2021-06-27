Jason Adrians: New voices, perspectives will make us better

After I took over as the State Journal’s executive editor last year, I noticed something. And the thing I noticed hasn’t been sitting well with me for several months.

Simply put, our entire editorial board — the members of the State Journal who decide on the subject matters, perspectives and tones of our staff opinion articles — were just like me: middle-aged white men.

It is time for us to own and acknowledge that four middle-aged white men cannot fully understand or appreciate our proud, growing and more-diverse-by-the-day Madison and statewide communities.

Do I stand by every single staff opinion piece we’ve published since I took over in the middle of September 2020? Yes, I do. Our editorial board meetings are thoughtful, respectful, nuanced and lead to what I believe are strong opinions that you usually find in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions (and online anytime, of course). If and when you disagree with our editorial board’s view, we provide lots of space for reader opinions, giving preference to publishing those that oppose our positions.