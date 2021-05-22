Jason Adrians: A police officer knocked on my door at 11:40 p.m.

A week ago Friday night, I was hit with a sight and sound that would rattle many parents to their core.

My wife was out of town for a few days, and I was holding down the fort with our three sons and Buddy the beabull. My two younger boys were fast asleep, and my 16-year-old was out with a few friends. I was trying to keep my eyes open to make sure they got home before curfew. I must’ve dozed off for a second, because out of nowhere ...

KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK! KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK!

My eyes flew open, and my heart started to pound. Looking toward the front door, where the banging was coming from, I saw it was a police officer.

At 11:40 p.m. on a Friday night.

Immediately, my mind went to some dark places. Had there been an accident? Was my son or any of his friends hurt? Had the guys gotten into teenage trouble (or worse)?

Thankfully, it wasn’t any of those. Rather, as he was patrolling our neighborhood, the officer noticed our garage door was open and my vehicle was in the driveway.