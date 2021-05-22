Jason Adrians: A police officer knocked on my door at 11:40 p.m.

A week ago Friday night, I was hit with a sight and sound that would rattle many parents to their core.
My wife was out of town for a few days, and I was holding down the fort with our three sons and Buddy the beabull. My two younger boys were fast asleep, and my 16-year-old was out with a few friends. I was trying to keep my eyes open to make sure they got home before curfew. I must’ve dozed off for a second, because out of nowhere ...
KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK! KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK!
My eyes flew open, and my heart started to pound. Looking toward the front door, where the banging was coming from, I saw it was a police officer.
At 11:40 p.m. on a Friday night.
Immediately, my mind went to some dark places. Had there been an accident? Was my son or any of his friends hurt? Had the guys gotten into teenage trouble (or worse)?
Thankfully, it wasn’t any of those. Rather, as he was patrolling our neighborhood, the officer noticed our garage door was open and my vehicle was in the driveway.
He told me about a rash of thefts in the area. They had occurred, he said, in large part because residents weren’t closing their garage doors at night, nor were they locking their vehicles in the driveway. Leaving our garage door open — an intentional decision because my son and his friends, who were sleeping over, still weren’t home — and leaving our vehicles unlocked was putting us at risk of theft or worse, he said.
I thanked the officer for the heads-up, walked outside in my PJs, moved my vehicle into the garage and closed the garage door before waving goodbye to the officer as he drove away.
Then I rolled my eyes.
I already knew about the criminal activity in our community. Just a day earlier, the State Journal had reported about two late-night garage break-ins on Madison’s West side. It’s a real problem now.
But I was mad that a cop woke me up. I was angry that a police officer would be so bold as to knock on my front door shortly before midnight for a non-emergency.
“Good grief,” I thought. “Police wake up the whole house in the middle of the night. Don’t they have anything better to do these days?!”
When I woke up the next morning, though, I was embarrassed.
How could I be angry with a police officer who took the time to warn me about possible danger to my home and neighborhood? That’s his job. He was doing his job.
Then, I tried to put myself in his shoes. There’s no way it was easy for him knock on my door in the middle of the night. He doesn’t know me or how I’ll react. In hindsight, I appreciate the department’s outreach. I’d much rather deal with a policeman before my truck gets stolen and our house gets broken into.
What’s more: I also felt pretty dumb. These recent thefts are a serious situation, and in many cases the victims’ own lackadaisical behavior likely made the thieves’ jobs easier. I’m lucky that my own carelessness didn’t lead to a crime of opportunity for a would-be neighborhood thief.
Yes, encounters with police can sometimes be disorienting and infuriating — even when they’re here to help. No wonder they go sideways sometimes. Race can impact how these encounters play out, too — and that’s a challenge our city, state and nation is striving to fix. It must continue to be addressed.
But the takeaway for me from this single event is: Close your garage doors. Lock your vehicles. Bring your personal belongings inside at night.
And let’s look out for each other this summer and beyond. If you see someone’s garage door open when maybe it shouldn’t be, say something. If something doesn’t look right, raise the issue. See something suspicious? Speak up.
That’s what being a real community is all about.
Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com. Please support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription to Madison.com at go.madison.com/may5.