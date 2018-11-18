Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Pete!
His caption about President Donald Trump surfing on the blue wave beat out more than 80 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
William P. Tishler
- of Madison: “Orange you glad I can’t stop Tweeting? #somuchwinning”
Laura Brown
- of Madison: “Fake news! It’s red!”
Jake Altwegg
- of Madison: “Maybe I should’ve been less concerned about the ‘brown caravan.’”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.