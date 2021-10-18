 Skip to main content
Esther Cepeda writes from Madison about race, culture, education, politics and more
Esther Cepeda writes from Madison about race, culture, education, politics and more

Esther J. Cepeda.

Esther J. Cepeda 

Esther Cepeda, formerly of the Washington Post and Chicago Sun-Times, relaunched her popular column in 2021 for the Wisconsin State Journal after moving to Madison and teaching school here. She writes every Sunday about race, culture, education, politics and more. Readers can reach her at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.

Esther Cepeda, of Madison, writes a Sunday column for the Wisconsin State Journal about race, culture, education, politics and more. Cepeda is a former teacher in her native Chicago and taught for a year in Madison schools. Cepeda wrote a column for the Washington Post for a decade and previously  wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times: ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.

Esther J. Cepeda: Women in the workforce deserve their due
Esther J. Cepeda: Women in the workforce deserve their due

For the past few weeks, I’ve been meeting up with powerful women in Madison — from politicians to business owners, health care workers and aca…

Esther J. Cepeda: White folks can help end prohibition of marijuana
Esther J. Cepeda: White folks can help end prohibition of marijuana

Beloved white people: Your neighbors of color need you out in the streets.

Esther J. Cepeda: Lawmakers can't stop talk of race in Wisconsin schools
Esther J. Cepeda: Lawmakers can't stop talk of race in Wisconsin schools

Few issues are more contentious than what children learn in school.

Esther J. Cepeda: We all have our blindspots when it comes to race
Esther J. Cepeda: We all have our blindspots when it comes to race

The linguist and New York Times opinion writer John McWhorter recently asked, “What is it about the University of Wisconsin and race?”

Esther J. Cepeda: Say 'Howdy' to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is now a relief
Esther J. Cepeda: Say 'Howdy' to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is now a relief

Don’t ignore Hispanic Heritage Month -- it’s not a perfect spotlight on the creativity and energy Latinos bring to this country’s evolution, but it is much better than no recognition at all.

Esther J. Cepeda: ‘Spot the terrorist’ missed its target in the wake of 9/11
Esther J. Cepeda: ‘Spot the terrorist’ missed its target in the wake of 9/11

My son was but a month old on Sept. 11, 2001, when his father called to tell me that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers in New Yo…

Esther J. Cepeda: Where are the people who look like me?
Esther J. Cepeda: Where are the people who look like me?

I’ve been living in Madison long enough to conclude that there’s no central hub of Hispanic life here as there is in other cities.

Esther J. Cepeda: Wisconsin welcomes Afghan refugees
Esther J. Cepeda: Wisconsin welcomes Afghan refugees

Welcome, Afghan refugees!

Esther J. Cepeda: Mask and vaccine mandates in schools aren't so simple
Esther J. Cepeda: Mask and vaccine mandates in schools aren't so simple

Soon Madison students will return to schools where smiles — one of the most important currencies in bustling halls and classrooms — will be in…

Esther J. Cepeda: Voices from Madison's Tent City
Esther J. Cepeda: Voices from Madison's Tent City

Columnist Esther Cepeda shares the perspectives of residents of Madison's homeless encampment in Reindahl Park. 

Esther J. Cepeda: Why I quit teaching, again
Esther J. Cepeda: Why I quit teaching, again

I barely made it to the last day of summer school.

Esther J. Cepeda: Amigos in blue welcome immigrant children
Esther J. Cepeda: Amigos in blue welcome immigrant children

Let me set the scene for you: It was about noon on a spectacularly hot day at Sun Prairie’s Renstone Park. The forecast had called for a high …

Esther J. Cepeda: I'm back, Madison, and I need your help
Esther J. Cepeda: I'm back, Madison, and I need your help

What should I write about? Where can I get some good tortas?

Esther J. Cepeda: Why I left Chicago for quirky Madison
Esther J. Cepeda: Why I left Chicago for quirky Madison

The Flamingos, livability, promise of new life beat Illinois' decline

