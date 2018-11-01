Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has published our endorsements for the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and op/eds by statewide candidates and contested races in our area. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice.
Our endorsement and the candidate columns are below.
Make your voice count — read up by clicking on the piece, make your decisions and get out and vote.
CAPITAL TIMES ENDORSEMENTS
Governor/Lt. Gov.: Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes
Attorney General: Josh Kaul
Secretary of State: Doug La Follette
State Treasurer: Sarah Godlewski
U.S. Senate: Tammy Baldwin
U.S. Congress:
1st District: Randy Bryce
2nd District: Mark Pocan
6th District: Dan Kohl
State Senate:
13th District: Michelle Zahn
17th District: Kriss Marion
27th District: Jon Erpenbach
State Assembly:
42nd District: Ann Groves Lloyd
43rd District: Don Vruwink
Referendums
"Dark Store" loophole: Yes
Legalize marijuana: Yes
CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT
State Senate
State Assembly
Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.