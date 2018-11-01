Try 1 month for 99¢

Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has published our endorsements for the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and op/eds by statewide candidates and contested races in our area. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice.

Our endorsement and the candidate columns are below.

Make your voice count — read up by clicking on the piece, make your decisions and get out and vote. 

CAPITAL TIMES ENDORSEMENTS

Governor/Lt. Gov.: Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes

Attorney General: Josh Kaul

Secretary of State: Doug La Follette

State Treasurer: Sarah Godlewski

U.S. Senate: Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Congress:

   1st District: Randy Bryce

   2nd District: Mark Pocan

   6th District: Dan Kohl

State Senate:

   13th District: Michelle Zahn

   17th District: Kriss Marion

   27th District: Jon Erpenbach

State Assembly:

   42nd District: Ann Groves Lloyd

   43rd District: Don Vruwink

Referendums

   "Dark Store" loophole: Yes

   Legalize marijuana: Yes

CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT

U.S. House District 1

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

State Senate

   District 27

   District 17

State Assembly

   District 38

   District 42

   District 43

 

Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

