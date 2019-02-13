Try 1 month for 99¢

Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has published op/eds by candidates in the Madison area with primary races. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice. 

Make your voice count — read up by clicking on the piece, make your decisions and get out and vote. 

CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT

Madison mayor

Mo Cheeks

Nick Hart (did not submit column)

Toriana Pettaway

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Raj Shukla

Paul Soglin

Madison School Board

Seat 4: David Blaska, Laila Borokhim, Albert Bryan, Ali Muldrow

Seat 5: TJ Mertz, Ananda Mirilli, Amos Roe

Madison City Council

District 3: Michael Cerro, Lindsay Lemmer, Jared Schumacker

District 12: Syed Abbas, Diane Farsetta, Lydia Maurer, Mark-Anthony Whitaker

District 13: Martin (Tag) Evers, David Hoffert, Justin Kirchen, Lee Lazar

District 15: Grant Foster, Angela Jenkins, Justin Williams

 

Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

