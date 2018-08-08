Vote stickers (copy)
Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has run op/eds by statewide candidates and candidates in our area who have primary races that will be decided on Aug. 14. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice.

We've also editorialized about the races. The Cap Times rarely endorses in primaries unless the race is definitive (e.g., Assembly District 77, since the Aug. 14 winner will not face a challenger in November) or when there is someone we consider a standout candidate. In this election, we have endorsed in AD77 and the lieutenant governor's race.

Candidate columns, our endorsements and other Cap Times commentary about the election are collected below.

So make your voice count — read up by clicking on the piece, deciding and voting. You may vote on any party's roster, but may not vote in more than one party's primary.

CAPITAL TIMES ENDORSEMENTS

Lieutenant governor: Mandela Barnes

Assembly District 77: Shelia Stubbs

CAPITAL TIMES COMMENTARY

Editorials:

"Scott Walker is the most anti-education governor ever in Wisconsin"

"Why is Walker's amen corner so afraid of Sarah Godlewski?"

"Dems need nominee who will hold Foxconn’s feet to the fire"

"Matt Flynn should quit race for governor" Matt Flynn responds.

Paul Fanlund:

"Last thoughts on the race to face Scott Walker"

John Nichols: 

"Best ideas of campaign: basic income, pardons to achieve justice, state bank"

"Kathleen Vinehout’s passion is health care"

"Trump puppets Vukmir and Nicholson would not stand up for Wisconsin"

"Paul Soglin is an epic political risk-taker"

"Kelda Helen Roys responds with old-school Wisconsin boldness to a looming threat to the right to choose"

Dave Zweifel:

"Republicans have choice between two screwballs for U.S. Senate"

"A $4 billion donation to Scott Walker's campaign — from you"

CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT

GOP U.S. Senate candidates:

Charles Barman

Griffin Jones

George C. Lucia: Did not submit column

Kevin Nicholson

Leah Vukmir 

Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

Tony Evers

Matt Flynn

Mike McCabe

Mahlon Mitchell

Josh Pade

Kelda Helen Roys

Paul Soglin

Kathleen Vinehout

Republican gubernatorial candidates:

Robert Meyer

Scott Walker

Dem lieutenant gov candidates: 

Mandela Barnes

Kurt Kober

Secretary of State, Democrats:

Doug La Follette

Arvina Martin

Secretary of State, Republicans:

Jay Schroeder

Spencer Zimmerman

State treasurer, Democrats:

Sarah Godlewski

Cynthia Kaump

Dawn Marie Sass 

State treasurer: Republicans:

Travis Hartwig

Jill Millies: Did not submit column

Assembly District 77: (winner will take seat):

Mark Garthwaite

John Imes

Shabnam Lotfi

Shelia Stubbs

 

Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

