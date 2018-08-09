Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 400 PM CDT. * AT 315 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR COLUMBUS, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WATERTOWN, LAKE MILLS, COLUMBUS, MARSHALL, WATERLOO, FALL RIVER, MILFORD, REESEVILLE, RICHWOOD, DOYLESTOWN, DEANSVILLE, EAST BRISTOL, HUBBLETON AND DANVILLE. PEOPLE ATTENDING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AT THE COLUMBUS LIBRARY SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH