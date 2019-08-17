It's that time of the year again.
Time to consider your philanthropy side and join with thousands in Madison who annually support the United Way's annual fund-raising campaign.
This year's goal will be announced at the annual community kick-off that will be held at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The organization is hoping to attract more than 1,000 volunteers to help unload semi trucks loaded with goods for the Second Harvest food pantry. Refreshments will be part of the fun. Interested in volunteering? Just go here to sign up.
This year's campaign theme is "Champions for Change," and United Way has four areas it will emphasize throughout the coming year to make more efficient use of the money that is donated to the annual cause. WPS' CEO Mike Hamerlik is this year's campaign chair.
There will be more news about the campaign in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, consider attending the kick-off next week at the Duck Pond and consider serving as a volunteer to make this another successful campaign that is so important to the many nonprofits and other organizations supported by your giving.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com