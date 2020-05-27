Plain Talk: Mitch McConnell, shill for Trump, is forced to apologize for another Obama lie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glory be! "Moscow Mitch" McConnell actually has been forced to apologize for yet another lie he told about former President Barack Obama.

The polarizing majority leader of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, who many consider a bigger threat to the future of America than Donald Trump himself, has always been "proud" of doing anything he could — above board or below — to thwart the country's first black president.

The issues didn't matter. It was never any consideration for what was good for the people. To this Kentucky patrician, it has always been about power and to use that power not to do something beneficial, but to obstruct, and to be proud of it.

He was the Republican leader who proclaimed virtually the day Obama took office that his number one goal was to make sure that Obama would be a one-term president. He didn't succeed, of course, but he relentlessly fought the president tooth and nail for eight years — how many times did he try to undo the Affordable Care Act or pigeonhole judicial appointments? — culminating in an unprecedented move to block even a hearing on Obama's nomination of a Supreme Court justice.

