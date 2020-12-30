Plain Talk: If anything, 2020 showed we need to get Ron Johnson out of the Senate

What's even more amazing to me is that two of our members of Congress -- freshman Cong. Tom Tiffany from northwest Wisconsin and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson -- would go along with this seditious behavior -- Tiffany by signing on to a lawsuit aimed at overturning his own state's vote and Johnson by siding with Trump's claims of fraud and using his Senate committee to lend credence to those claims.

But, that's what 2020 has revealed about the character of some of the people Wisconsin citizens have chosen to represent us in the highest offices in the land. We shouldn't be proud.

Then when it came time to pass a scaled-down aid package for struggling American workers and businesses, Tiffany and Johnson were joined by every other Wisconsin Republican member of Congress in voting against it.

As per usual, Johnson was the most hypocritical of all, claiming that the aid package would increase an already out of control national debt, forgetting, apparently, that two years before he had joined with his Republican colleagues to pass a massive tax cut for corporations and wealthy individuals that will itself add $2 trillion to the debt.

Johnson, who reportedly is worth $39 million, twice blocked the aid package himself, contending that "this is not a classic recession that requires financial stimulus."