Plain Talk: If anything, 2020 showed we need to get Ron Johnson out of the Senate

Despite all the bashing of the year 2020 -- a deadly pandemic, police killing Black people, racial protests and rioting in the streets, lockdowns, ferocious floods and forest fires, a blistering presidential election that featured fights at campaign rallies -- there was one really good news story.
That would, of course, be the turnout of more than 80 million Americans to kick Donald Trump and his band of grifters and fraudsters out of the White House, hopefully forever.
But, then you can't overlook the bad news from that same election. More than 73 million other Americans declared that they were just fine having a person with Trump's character and disdain for American democracy remain in the presidency for another four years.
As Canadian journalist Andrew Mitrovica wrote of the huge Trump vote in the election, (it) "revealed the biggest lie of all -- not about Trump, but America. Turns out, the so-called shining city on the hill is, instead, a black hole where hope, optimism, reason and the future go to die. Last night was not a referendum on Trump's character, but America's character."
Pretty harsh words, but it's a perception that is shared by much of the world today thanks to the destructive governing of the past four years. And now much of the world looks on with astonishment as its defeated president and a large number of his party's elected officials seek to disenfranchise American voters and overturn a presidential election as if the United States had become a Third World country.
What's even more amazing to me is that two of our members of Congress -- freshman Cong. Tom Tiffany from northwest Wisconsin and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson -- would go along with this seditious behavior -- Tiffany by signing on to a lawsuit aimed at overturning his own state's vote and Johnson by siding with Trump's claims of fraud and using his Senate committee to lend credence to those claims.
But, that's what 2020 has revealed about the character of some of the people Wisconsin citizens have chosen to represent us in the highest offices in the land. We shouldn't be proud.
Then when it came time to pass a scaled-down aid package for struggling American workers and businesses, Tiffany and Johnson were joined by every other Wisconsin Republican member of Congress in voting against it.
As per usual, Johnson was the most hypocritical of all, claiming that the aid package would increase an already out of control national debt, forgetting, apparently, that two years before he had joined with his Republican colleagues to pass a massive tax cut for corporations and wealthy individuals that will itself add $2 trillion to the debt.
Johnson, who reportedly is worth $39 million, twice blocked the aid package himself, contending that "this is not a classic recession that requires financial stimulus."
No, but apparently the long discredited trickle-down tax cuts, were. While Johnson was willing to vote against sending a mere 600 bucks in help to American workers in the middle of this pandemic, he pocketed more than $200,000 in tax breaks from those 2017 tax cuts. It will be interesting to see if Trump lackey Johnson will now flip his anti-aid views since the outgoing president thinks it ought to be $2,000.
As we close out this awful year, perhaps we need to resolve to take a closer look at the people we send to Washington to represent us.
We got rid of Donald Trump, now we need to get rid of Ron Johnson.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com