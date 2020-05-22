Plain Talk: Former news anchor Greg Jeschke's documentaries should find a large audience

Well, the first two of them are now here and they're winners. While they are currently available on his website, he's sent proposals to the likes of Netflix, Discovery and others and is hoping that, perhaps, public TV will pick it up for wider dissemination. They really should.

He had hoped to do a public premiere of the first, "INterDEPENDENCE," a stereotype-busting, close-up look at the daily lives and incredible challenges that face so many of Wisconsin's men and women with disabilities, but the COVID-19 crisis intervened. You can view it on Jeschke's website, JDog Productions.

The second, "Justified Journey," was just released Thursday and it, too, can be viewed on his website. Both are free to watch, though Jeschke set up a GoFundMe campaign to offset expenses for producing the projects.