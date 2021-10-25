Opinion | The people's views ignored by many of today's politicians

One of the most puzzling pieces of our fragmented politics is the propensity of our elected public officials to completely ignore what is clearly the will of the people they supposedly represent.
It shows up nationally where every single Republican in Congress opposes President Joe Biden's plan to fund "human infrastructure," despite polls showing the people favor most of his initiatives — everything from helping seniors on Medicare to families grappling with child care costs to finally addressing the imminent dangers of climate change.
Even in West Virginia, surveys show the state's citizens like Biden's plan that is stuck in Congress mainly because their senator, Democrat Joe Manchin, refuses to support it along with all 50 Republicans.
We regularly witness this phenomenon in Wisconsin. The people clearly favor gun safety laws like expanded background checks and "red flag" laws that allow judges to deny firearm sales to those who clearly represent a danger to their fellow human beings.
And the GOP-controlled Legislature steadfastly refuses to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state — along with just 11 other states — even though evidence shows that a majority of the people favor it.
The latest Republican thumb-your-nose at public opinion raised its ugly head this past week over the crucial issue of redistricting, a once-every-10-year process that needs to be resolved in the next few weeks. Legislative and congressional district boundaries need to be redrawn to reflect the 2020 U.S. Census.
The crux of the issue, of course, is that the new boundaries — unlike the gerrymandered ones that were drawn in 2011 — are fair and don't lump one party's voters together to give them an advantage at election time. And the only way that can be done is that the redistricting be decided by a nonpartisan body, not politicians who will go to great lengths to preserve their power.
What was revealing this past week is that one Republican, state Sen. Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield, sent a letter to his colleague state Sen. Duey Stroebel, who chairs the Senate Committee on Government Operations, urging Stroebel to hold a hearing on a bill that would give the state independent nonpartisan redistricting.
Now Kooyenga didn't say he favors the nonpartisan process, only that it should get a public hearing. But, the senator has obviously heard from constituents in his increasingly purple district who are livid over the hyper political process that has made Wisconsin a national example of unfairness.
That the citizens in the Badger state want nonpartisan redistricting isn't suggested by polling, although polls do show overwhelming support.
No, it's more precise than that. An overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites in 56 counties have passed resolutions or referendums in the past two years in favor of taking redistricting out of the hands of partisan politicians.
Unfortunately, GOP leadership won't budge. Stroebel made it clear to his fellow Republican that he won't give the nonpartisan plan so much as a hearing.
"Redistricting is a core legislative function and it's our responsibility to our constituents to undertake that task every ten years without hiding behind allegedly ‘nonpartisan’ third parties,” Stroebel said in a statement.
Then, just days after claiming that they had reviewed "public input," the GOP leaders unveiled a redistricting plan that might even be worse than the current gerrymandered one they engineered 10 years ago.
So, people, your views don't count with these legislators who would rather protect their own hides than do what's right for a fair democracy.
There's a way to change that, of course. Vote the Duey Stroebels of the world out of office, rigged districts or not.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com