Opinion | Elected officials must pay attention to warming Lake Superior

It has been several years since I last visited Bayfield and took the ferry over to Madeline Island to visit one of the most inspiring natural areas in all of Wisconsin — and that's saying a lot.
Madeline is just one of 22 islands at the mouth of Chequamegon Bay collectively known as the Apostle Islands, a piece of Wisconsin championed by our late U.S. senator and founder of Earth Day, Gaylord Nelson.
It was Nelson who convinced then-President John F. Kennedy to fly over the Apostles while on a national environmental tour in 1963 to convince him that they needed to be protected. Kennedy, who was to assassinated just three months later, agreed, but it took several more years to have them, the surrounding area and Native American reservations declared a national lakeshore. Then in 2004, roughly 80% of the lakeshore was designated a wilderness area — named in honor of Nelson — to be perpetually protected by the national Wilderness Act.
It took 40 years, but the Wisconsin senator's campaign that started with JFK has achieved the protection this area so richly deserves.
So it was with dismay that I read a major story in last Sunday's Chicago Tribune that details the perils facing pristine areas of Lake Superior, not from developers or other commercial interests, mind you, but from a bigger nemesis we have come to know as climate change.
The largest of the Great Lakes is experiencing an alarming increase in its water temperature which, in turn, the experts believe is causing an equally alarming amount of toxic blue-green algae that has historically never been a problem in the lake.
According to the Tribune's Morgan Greene, Lake Superior is among the world’s fastest-warming freshwater bodies and has increasingly borne the force of what used to be considered once-in-a-lifetime storms. She noted that weather extremes fueled by human-caused climate change may imperil a lake whose reputation rests on its unspoiled water.
"Unlike Lake Erie and Green Bay in Lake Michigan — warmer, shallower and surrounded by sources of agricultural runoff — Lake Superior is cold, deep and nutrient poor," she wrote. "Blooms have appeared in northern Canadian waters, but most span a popular recreational stretch from Duluth to the Apostle Islands, where land cover is largely forest and woody wetlands; agriculture and urban detritus are minimal."
The story, which can be accessed here, describes how changing climate is altering Lake Superior in many ways. Severe storms have become more frequent. Rainfall has averaged more than 10% above normal and recent storms have dumped up to 10 inches of rain at a time. Warmer temperatures means winter ice cover is shorter which contributes to a changing ecosystem.
The algae blooms have led to closing beaches, just as they have on Madison's lakes, but there's worry that it could all affect the area's robust tourism industry if it gets worse.
The Tribune story details the research underway to discover exactly why this deep, cool and relatively nutrient-free lake is experiencing what has been prevalent in more shallow Great Lakes like Erie and Michigan.
But, it's yet another warning that climate change is causing problems not just for those who live in lowlands, in fire-prone forests or depend on water sources that are rapidly drying up.
It's becoming a problem for us all. And, it's time our elected officials start paying attention.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com