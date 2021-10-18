Opinion | Cheers for the Levys, the United Way and Bill Lueders

Let's hand out some kudos today as the fall colors reach their peak.
First, a big cheer for Madison's Levy brothers, Marv and Jeff, who last week announced a $20 million contribution to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, their alma mater, to build a much-needed new home for the College of Letters & Science.
Their gift will provide modern classrooms for the growing Madison student body and will be named for the brothers' late mother and father, Dorothy and Irving Levy.
We at The Capital Times know the Levys well as does much of our city. Marv and Jeff are stockholders in the paper and have always shown a keen interest in its future. Ironically, when Marv and I graduated from the UW, he got a job at the State Journal, about the same time I joined the staff of the Cap Times.
We wound up competing against each other for a period of time when we were both covering the courts. We often joke about that.
The brothers own and operate Phillips Distributing of Madison, a longtime supplier of beer, wine and liquor. Their success has long been shared with the UW, both in academics and sports. But they have also been longtime generous contributors to numerous nonprofits and causes in our city, including the United Way of Dane County.
Speaking of United Way, the umbrella organization that annually helps support 800 nonprofits in our area is in the middle of its 2021 community campaign.
It, too, deserves kudos for coming through the devastating pandemic with flying colors, reaching its goal last year by raising more than $17.9 million. The success allowed United Way to maintain funding to its member agencies and continue its ongoing programs to help local families overcome barriers to their well being.
Those programs focus on education, family-supporting jobs and increased health support.
This year's campaign has a goal of raising $18.1 million and volunteers are out working campaigns at area businesses and institutions. Individuals can help reach the goal to make a difference in our community by going to unitedwaydanecounty.org. Additionally, the website is full of information on how the agency's dollars are spent and the results that have been achieved.
And, finally, kudos to Madison's longtime journalist, editor of the Progressive Magazine and president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council Bill Lueders for his recent induction into the National Freedom of Information Council's Hall of Fame.
Lueders and I have had a couple of spats over the years, but we have always been on the same page pushing for open government and defending the people's right to know what their governments are doing in their names.
I served as the FOIC's president for 15 years, following founder Bob Wills, the late editor of the old Milwaukee Sentinel and then-publisher of the combined Journal Sentinel.
Lueders has taken the Council to new heights since he took the reins in 2004. It has become one of the most active advocates of openness in the country, reaching out to not just media, but to average Wisconsin citizens who run into secrecy in government.
His induction into the national Hall of Fame is most deserving.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com