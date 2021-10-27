Opinion | Another GOP theory on workers bites the dust

It was only a few months ago that Wisconsin Republican legislators passed a bill to force Gov. Tony Evers to end the extra $300 in unemployment benefits aimed at easing the economic pain from the pandemic.
With Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce leading the charge, the GOP lawmakers, most of whom are under WMC's thumb, accused Evers of hurting the state's business community because the benefit, which was to expire in September anyhow, was an incentive to not return to work.
In other words, those shiftless people on unemployment would rather lounge around on their sofas collecting government money than put in time on a job.
That's been the belief of all too many conservatives over the years, personified by Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980 when he suggested that "welfare queens" were living on the dole to support their tawdry lifestyles.
Not surprisingly, one of the most outspoken this time around was that true friend of the working guy, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
“Do you believe we should help the small business community?” Vos commented back in June, citing examples of employers who can't fill jobs. “Work should be what pays, not waiting for a government paycheck."
“There probably was a time when it made some sense to pay the supplemental benefits,” chimed in state Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green. “To me, that time has lapsed and the government needs to quit competing with our local employers. We need a reset here.”
Some 22 other states, all GOP-controlled, bought that argument and ended the $300 extra money immediately. They were sure that the expanded benefit was discouraging people from seeking a job.
But the Wisconsin benefit remained into September because Evers vetoed the Republicans' attempt to end the federal supplement. His veto was met with much Republican chest-beating, insisting that enough legislators would coalesce to overturn it. Fortunately for many Wisconsin workers, many who couldn't return to work because of the COVID impact on schools, child care and other circumstances beyond their control, they failed.
Which was good, because those who like to stereotype low income, working people as shiftless were wrong.
Evidence now shows states that canceled those benefits earlier in the year saw no increase in employment compared with those that didn't. And now that the extra $300 ended for everyone more than a month ago, including here in Wisconsin, it hasn't seemed to have made much difference to the job situation.
As the New York Times' Paul Krugman pointed out in a column titled "The revolt of the American worker," what seems to be happening is the pandemic led many U.S. workers to "rethink their lives and ask whether it was worth staying in the lousy jobs too many of them had.
"For America is a rich country that treats many of its workers remarkably badly. Wages are often low; adjusted for inflation, the typical male worker earned virtually no more in 2019 than his counterpart did 40 years earlier. Hours are long; America is a 'no-vacation nation,' offering far less time off than other advanced countries. Work is also unstable, with many low-wage workers — nonwhite workers in particular — subject to unpredictable fluctuations in working hours that can wreak havoc on family life."
In his column in the current issue of the Progressive, Jim Hightower also noted the outcry from corporate bosses of a "labor shortage" which they claim is exacerbated by overly generous unemployment benefits.
"Thus, the bosses and their political dogs bark that 'you people need to get back in the old harness and start pulling again,'" he wrote.
"To the astonishment of the economic elite, record numbers of current workers in all sorts of jobs and in every section of the country are voluntarily walking away," Hightower added. "There's even an official economic measurement of this phenomenon called the 'Quits rate' and it's surging beyond anything our economy has experienced in modern memory. In April, four million workers quit; in May, another 3.6 million left; in June and July, 3.9 million said adios."
Does any of this faze the obstinate GOP? Republican Rep. Tim Burchett from Tennessee blurted the typical response:
"4.3 million workers quit their jobs," he tweeted. "We need to quit paying folks not to work."
"Conservatives love to act like they're 'fiscally savvy' yet remain puzzled as to why people can't work a job whose pay won't even cover the childcare costs to work," pointed out New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Instead of helping Americans afford child care, get their kids into pre-kindergarten programs and obtain affordable health care coverage, all part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, Republicans lock arms to stymie progress, citing political theories that have been discredited time after time.
And the irony is that it's the small businesses that can't afford health insurance and other benefits for their workers who would have the most to gain if Biden's human infrastructure plan becomes law. For starters, giving child care help to workers would allow them to return to their jobs instead of having to stay home to take care of the kids.
But to get this new brand of Republicans to understand seems to be an impossibility. They'd rather call their fellow Americans lazy bums.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com