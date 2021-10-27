Opinion | Another GOP theory on workers bites the dust

“Do you believe we should help the small business community?” Vos commented back in June, citing examples of employers who can't fill jobs. “Work should be what pays, not waiting for a government paycheck."

“There probably was a time when it made some sense to pay the supplemental benefits,” chimed in state Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green. “To me, that time has lapsed and the government needs to quit competing with our local employers. We need a reset here.”

Some 22 other states, all GOP-controlled, bought that argument and ended the $300 extra money immediately. They were sure that the expanded benefit was discouraging people from seeking a job.