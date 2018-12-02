Caroline Sober-James of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Caroline!
Her caption about the end of deer season beat out more than 150 entries. Sober-James wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “Let’s hope Republicans don’t reopen it during the special session.”
Susan Gale Wickes
- of Richmond, Indiana: “OK, Rudolph. You can come out now!”
Amy Snyder
- of Janesville: “Guess I have to get started on my ‘honey doe’ list.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.