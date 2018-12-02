Try 1 month for 99¢
Winning Deer You Toon

Caroline Sober-James of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Caroline!

Her caption about the end of deer season beat out more than 150 entries. Sober-James wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian McGuire

  • of Mauston: “Let’s hope Republicans don’t reopen it during the special session.”

Susan Gale Wickes

  • of Richmond, Indiana: “OK, Rudolph. You can come out now!”

Amy Snyder

  • of Janesville: “Guess I have to get started on my ‘honey doe’ list.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

