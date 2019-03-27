Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has published our endorsements for the spring elections on April 2 and op/eds by candidates for state Supreme Court, Madison mayor, Madison School Board and Madison City Council. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice.
Our endorsements and the candidate columns are below.
Make your voice count — read up by clicking on the pieces, make your decisions and get out and vote.
CAPITAL TIMES ENDORSEMENTS
Wisconsin Supreme Court: Lisa Neubauer
Madison mayor: Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison School Board
Seat 3: Kaleem Caire
Seat 4: Ali Muldrow
Seat 5: Ananda Mirilli
Madison City Council
District 2: Patrick Heck
District 3: Lindsay Lemmer
District 7: Donna Hurd Moreland
District 8: Matthew Mitnick
District 10: Kristin Johnson
District 12: Diane Farsetta
District 13: Tag Evers
District 15: Grant Foster
District 17: Samba Baldeh
District 19: Allison Martinson
District 20: Christian Albouras
CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Madison mayor
Madison School Board
Seat 3: Kaleem Caire and Cris Carusi
Seat 4: David Blaska and Ali Muldrow
Seat 5: TJ Mertz and Ananda Mirilli
Madison City Council
District 2: Patrick Heck and James White
District 3: Michael Cerro and Lindsay Lemmer
District 7: Badri Lankella and Donna Hurd Moreland
District 8: Matthew Mitnick and Avra Reddy
District 10: Zachary Henak and Kristin Johnson
District 12: Syed Abbas and Diane Farsetta
District 13: Tag Evers and David Hoffert
District 15: Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins
District 17: Samba Baldeh and James Creighton Mitchell Jr.
District 19: Keith Furman and Allison Martinson
District 20: Christian Albouras and Erica Janisch
Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.