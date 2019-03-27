Try 3 months for $3

Over the past several weeks The Capital Times has published our endorsements for the spring elections on April 2 and op/eds by candidates for state Supreme Court, Madison mayor, Madison School Board and Madison City Council. Each candidate was given the opportunity to tell voters why he/she should be their choice.

Our endorsements and the candidate columns are below.

Make your voice count — read up by clicking on the pieces, make your decisions and get out and vote. 

CAPITAL TIMES ENDORSEMENTS

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Lisa Neubauer

Madison mayor: Satya Rhodes-Conway

Madison School Board

Seat 3: Kaleem Caire

Seat 4: Ali Muldrow

Seat 5: Ananda Mirilli

Madison City Council

District 2: Patrick Heck

District 3: Lindsay Lemmer

District 7: Donna Hurd Moreland

District 8: Matthew Mitnick

District 10: Kristin Johnson

District 12: Diane Farsetta

District 13: Tag Evers

District 15: Grant Foster

District 17: Samba Baldeh

District 19: Allison Martinson

District 20: Christian Albouras

CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Judge Brian Hagedorn

Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer

Madison mayor

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Mayor Paul Soglin

Madison School Board

Seat 3: Kaleem Caire and Cris Carusi

Seat 4: David Blaska and Ali Muldrow

Seat 5: TJ Mertz and Ananda Mirilli

Madison City Council

District 2: Patrick Heck and James White

District 3: Michael Cerro and Lindsay Lemmer

District 7: Badri Lankella and Donna Hurd Moreland

District 8: Matthew Mitnick and Avra Reddy

District 10: Zachary Henak and Kristin Johnson

District 12: Syed Abbas and Diane Farsetta

District 13: Tag Evers and David Hoffert

District 15: Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins

District 17: Samba Baldeh and James Creighton Mitchell Jr.

District 19: Keith Furman and Allison Martinson

District 20: Christian Albouras and Erica Janisch

 

Need more information about your ballot and how to vote? Go to the My Vote Wisconsin website, operated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

