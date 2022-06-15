Olbrich Botanical Society announces new endowment to support artists, musicians

The Olbrich Botanical Society announced a new endowment that will support music and arts programming on June 8.

Two anonymous donors pledged 1.3 million dollars to help fund arts opportunities free to the public, according to Director of Development Joe Vande Slunt. This includes Olbrich’s Summer Concert series, a series of ten weekly outdoor concerts at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The series began Tuesday with a performance by the Madison Chamber Choir.

The Bridging Nature and Art: Performance and Visual Art in the Gardens Endowment will allow Olbrich to better compensate performers, who have historically been paid through suggested donations. Olbrich Public Relations and Marketing Manager Katy Nodolf said the garden expects to increase performer pay by about 50%.

Vande Slunt said he has been working with two donors on creating this endowment since the winter of 2020. He said the donors started volunteering at the garden in 2016.

“They saw the wide variety of folks that the garden serves and how the concert series continues to grow and offer diverse performers,” he said. “That brings in diverse audiences. So they were excited to be a part of that. They wanted to help that grow in a very impactful way and allow us to further serve the community.”

Nodolf said art and music opportunities are important as they allow visitors a different way to experience the garden.

“Not everybody is a gardener or thinks that coming to a botanic garden for an afternoon is going to be the way they want to spend their time,” she said. “Programming like concerts helps people see what we’re all about and see that it really is a place for them. Nature is somewhere that they want to be and they feel like they can belong.”

Leticia Malavazi is one of those people. She moved from Brazil two months ago, and visited the garden twice in the past two weeks with her parents, who are professors of agriculture.

She said she was excited to experience the gardens with a friend in a different way.

“It’s beautiful, it’s summertime,” she said. “I heard [the gardens] have amazing free concerts and amazing free areas and I want to enjoy it before the winter rolls in because I heard you have a pretty rough winter.”

This year’s summer concert series will include ten performances by bands including Supa Friends, a hip-hop group, The Kissers, a Celtic-music band and Don’t Mess with Cupid, who sing soul music.

Vande Slunt said diversity in these performances attracts a notable variety of Madison community members.

“You see kids, and sometimes grandma and grandpa also come and dance, which is pretty cool,” he said. “It’s a really good Madison summer tradition. It’s not uncommon to see the great lawn filled up with several hundred people… and we cover all genres to hopefully bring in all different types of folks throughout the community.”

Nodolf estimated that the Summer Concert Series typically brings about 500 visitors to the garden. She added that the concert series has been running for more than twenty years, and is a community tradition.

Lucy Jenkins, a Madison native, has attended the Summer Concert Series off and on for almost thirty years, she said.

“It’s a beautiful setting, with the view of the gardens,” she said. “[This endowment] is great, any chance to extend the arts to more people I think is fantastic.”

Though Vande Slunt said the endowment will certainly support performers in the summer concert series for years to come, he would also like to see the funding expand arts opportunities further down the line.

“As this endowment grows, we’ll be able to talk about things like temporary art installations or poetry readings, or maybe working with various community organizations that we haven’t always had the resources to support,” he said. “It’ll be exciting as this builds over the next several years to think about what might be possible.”

