After a brief lull that planted a promise of spring, winter weather has returned with a vengeance, wreaking havoc across the Upper Midwest.

In east-central Wisconsin, one person was killed and 71 injured in a massive pileup during whiteout conditions on southbound Interstate 41 involving 131 vehicles, with five people still hospitalized as of 9 p.m. Sunday, WDJT in Milwaukee reported.

In Minnesota, authorities rescued dozens of people Saturday night who were stranded by a blizzard that howled across the southern portion of the state and dumped about a foot of snow in some places.

In the Madison area and throughout most of Wisconsin, Sunday’s gusty winds, whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads prompted officials to tell motorists to stay off the roads.

Conditions varied “from ice-covered roads to zero visibility,” the State Patrol said.

Eau Claire Emergency Management reported that on Sunday night conditions were so bad that Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County and Trempeleau County all pulled plows off roads, WQOW reported.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph in Madison, created blowing snow and closed South Pleasant View Road between Valley View Road and Old Sauk Road because of whiteout conditions. The road was expected to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The Madison Streets Division was out salting and plowing main thoroughfares, while trucks were plowing slush off of neighborhood streets, according to city officials.

Plunging temperatures set the stage for icy road conditions, decreasing salt’s effectiveness, with city crews ready to apply sand to help with traction in slick areas.

“For Monday morning, plan for a slow commute because roadway users may encounter slick areas, especially on neighborhood streets where the melted slush froze due to the plummeting temperatures,” the Streets Division cautioned.

Temperatures Monday could remain in the single digits with wind chills between minus 10 and minus 20, and a slight chance of snow toward late afternoon.

In Minnesota, the National Guard rescued 30 people in Freeborn County on Saturday night, Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. Sheriff’s deputies rescued an additional 20 people.

Forty-eight people were sheltered at a Guard armory in Albert Lea, near the Minnesota-Iowa border, while the Owatonna armory housed 24 people stranded by the blizzard.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency late Saturday and ordered the Guard to help stranded motorists in Freeborn and Steele counties. Conditions were so bad in southern Minnesota on Sunday that state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly urged residents to either stay home or if they are stranded on the road, to stay in their vehicle and wait for help.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Interstate 35 was closed from Owatonna to the Iowa border and I-90 was closed from Dexter in Mower County west, due to poor driving conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Many other highways in southeastern Minnesota were closed Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service reported 13 inches of snow in Kasson, 11.5 inches in Albert Lea and 11 inches in Ellendale.

North Dakota transportation officials closed I-29 in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Grand Forks to the Canadian border on Sunday because of blowing snow, which was creating icy road conditions, areas of zero visibility and life-threatening driving conditions.

State Journal reporter Chris Aadland contributed to this report.