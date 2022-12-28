Southwest cancels more flights; Buffalo braces to find more dead; House expected to release Trump's taxes Friday | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
- Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
- With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
- Judge orders another long prison term in Gov. Whitmer plot
- Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
- House committee expected to release Trump's taxes Friday
- North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
- Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
A new survey shows one in three Americans say their resolution for 2023 will focus on finances.
With 2022 coming to an end, our meteorologists look ahead to 2023.