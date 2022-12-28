 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southwest cancels more flights; Buffalo braces to find more dead; House expected to release Trump's taxes Friday | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
  • With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
  • Judge orders another long prison term in Gov. Whitmer plot
  • Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
  • House committee expected to release Trump's taxes Friday
  • North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
  • Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

