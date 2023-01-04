In tense times, Rep. Mike Gallagher brings up Lambeau Field in levity attempt

Ahead of a fourth vote for House speaker, Rep. Mike Gallagher nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, who appears to be suffering a defeat again.
Gallagher talked about how democracy was messy, then dropped the Packers into the conversation as an attempt at levity into a trying process.
"I know people are getting frustrated," he said. But he asked the House to recognize how lucky they were to serve the country in Congress.
"But honestly we find ourselves here in this chamber for a second day. We know we've got work to do. But in some ways there's no place I'd rather be. With the possible exception of Lambeau Field on Sunday, no place I'd rather be."
Today’s top pics: Killing of four University of Idaho students and more
As Congress convenes Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats must confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent: One veteran says her colleagues have forgotten about their voters.
The Biden administration is slapping corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe's president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington. The Treasury Department announced Monday it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. Those sanctioned include Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the son of previously sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father's business interests related to prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to US sanctions.
Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.
Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.
Recommended for you by madison.com
Stories and visuals you might like, based on your recent visits.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress.