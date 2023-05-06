MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police officers trying to disperse a large, late night crowd in Milwaukee shot and wounded two people who were shooting handguns.

The crowd "was engaged in reckless behavior" and it was during the dispersal attempts about 11 p.m. Friday that several individuals started firing shots, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

An officer shot a 22-year-old Greenfield, Wisconsin, man after he refused commands to drop a handgun, the department said in a news release. A gun was recovered.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was shot several times about the same time by another officer. The officer came upon the teen firing shots and gave him several commands to stop, the department said.

That handgun also was recovered.

Both wounded suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The officers involved in the shootings have been placed on administrative duty as the shootings are investigated, according to the department.