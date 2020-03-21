Milwaukee County reports 4th COVID-19 death in Wisconsin

Officials in Milwaukee County are investigating the death of a 69-year-old man due to complications from COVID-19.

It's the fourth confirmed death related to coronavirus in Wisconsin as the virus continues to spread throughout the state.

The man had traveled to Wisconsin from out of state and was hospitalized for about a week prior to his death on Saturday. He had chronic health issues and complained of shortness of breath.

As of Friday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state had surpassed 200. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported 206 cases of COVID-19 across 29 counties, with 32 cases reported in Dane County. More than 3,400 people have tested negative, and three deaths had been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

“Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better,” Gov. Tony Evers said on a media call Friday.

