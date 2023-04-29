Madison Police have released a preliminary accounting of the Mifflin Street Block Party, an annual event of often-drunken revelry that college students hold to celebrate the end of the academic year.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, police said they had given out 44 citations, all alcohol-related and most related to underage drinking and having open containers where they're not allowed.

Three people had been taken to the Dane County jail.

Police also said they recovered a stolen gun in one of the party-goer's backpacks, but they did not say if the gun was loaded.

City and UW-Madison officials have been trying to limit, or even eliminate, the annual party, which habitually involves a lot of drinking.

Having failed thus far to eliminate the revelry, police this year urged college students and landlords to at least be safe.

Last year, three revelers were hurt in a balcony collapse.

This week, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said 200 officers were expected on West Mifflin Street Saturday, paying special attention to elevated structures and to people who may be jumping around on them.

Photos: Mifflin Street Block Party