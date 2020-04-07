Masks and ballots on a 'surreal' day in Middleton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON — Many wore masks, lines were virtually non-existent and an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots meant there was little congestion at Kromrey Middle School in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

About 30 people were in line Tuesday when the polls opened at 7 a.m. but even though all four of the city's polling places were set up in the school's gym, the line moved quickly. By 7:45 a.m. only four people could be seen voting in the cavernous facility that is normally used for dodge ball, games of horse and calisthenics.

In the 2016 spring election, a total of about 8,500 people voted. But for this year's election, over 8,000 absentee ballots had been returned to the city clerk's office by Monday night, according to Mike Davis, the city's administrator.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"It's a bit surreal," said Davis, who spent the morning directing those who had voted to an exit door. "It's not where we should be at this point. Ideally we could have had an election that was done completely by absentee ballot but we're doing as we've been told by the state legislature."