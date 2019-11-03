One of Madison’s diciest intersections is slated for major safety improvements in 2022, and the city is seeking community feedback at a public meeting on Monday.
Last year, the city approved changes to the heavily-trafficked, clogged and dangerous “hairball” intersection at South Blair, East Wilson and Williamson streets, also intersected by the Capital City Path and a railway.
The changes would include a left-turn lane for northbound vehicles on John Nolen Drive to turn onto East Wilson Street and another for southbound vehicles on Blair Street to turn onto Williamson Street.
The project would also replace the road surface, improve curbs and gutters, replace utilities as needed, and install pedestrian-scale lighting along South Blair Street.
The community meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., room 153.