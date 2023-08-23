At least they didn't have to wear wool.

Despite Wednesday being one of Wisconsin's hottest days in more than a decade, the UW-Madison marching band could still be found practicing outdoors, firmly sticking to its grueling seven-day-a-week pre-season schedule.

For the practice, though, band members donned shorts and T-shirts — not their 40-pound wool performance uniforms.

"With all that wool, it's good to get used to (the heat)," said Chandler Breene, a marching band member and UW-Madison student, during a water break.

Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees in Madison on Wednesday, with the heat index topping 110, which accounts for the humidity. The heat is expected to continue through Thursday, with a projected high of 97. The last time Madison reached 100 degrees was the summer of 2012.

While the oppressive conditions sent many people indoors, however, those who work outside were forced to adapt.

For the UW-Madison band, the practice schedule continued as normal despite the heat, with the band meeting for three, two-hour-plus blocks, one in the morning, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, on a turf on the Near West Side to prepare for the upcoming football season.

But other adjustments were made. More water breaks have been incorporated into the team's schedule and a relief center set up in the corner of the turf, where about half a dozen students routinely sit out before quickly returning to practice, to place ice packs on their heads or chug Gatorade.

"These kids are extremely hard working," said Matthew Endres, the band's percussion coordinator. "But we still do a number of things to make sure students are healthy."

No injuries or instances of heat exhaustion have been reported, Endres said late morning.

The band also moved its afternoon practice bloc indoors because it was from 2 to 4:30 p.m., when the heat was expected to peak.

Meanwhile, construction workers are still building the city's infrastructure and updating homes amid the heat.

On the Near West Side, two teenagers, Gabriel Skalsky and Nathan Howard, continued to set up a resident's patio, measuring tapes and hammers in hand, as part of Western Landscape, a Madison-based construction company.

They both said they feel that their youth has helped them work effectively through heat but are still making sure to hydrate well during their allocated break times.

"We have a 15-minute break in the mornings, where we will drink more water and Gatorade," Skalsky said.

Their client also set up a fan for them, which the teens said has been helpful.

Master electrician Steve Helmeid was part of a crew from Pro Electric that was laying infrastructure near the corner of Gammon and Mineral Point roads for Madison’s coming Bus Rapid Transit system.

He said his employer supplies water and ice and electrolyte packets for their water and had a safety representative out the day before to provide tips on how to handle the weather, including by taking regular breaks.

"They're really good about supporting us in that way,” he said.

While he and his coworkers typically begin at 6:30 a.m. and are off by 2:30 or 3 p.m., they planned to be done by noon on Wednesday because of the heat.

Helmeid, 60, said he’s been in the industry 30 years, and while "there's a big difference between 60 and 20 … we all suffer."

But he said he still prefers the summer over the winter months.

"As much as I don't like the heat, I don't have all the warm clothing on that I have to wear, hats and bibs and all that stuff,” Helmeid said. “The summer's definitely easier than the winter."

Working outside Madison Memorial High School trimming concrete-supporting wire mesh for a new courtyard at the school, ironworker Randall Leeder said a lot changes with the heat.

“You have to be really aware of your sweat output and make sure you're always putting in more water than you're sweating out," Leeder said.

He said his union emphasizes job safety and it’s rare that his industry doesn’t work because of extreme heat. Still, he’s seen people suffering from job-related heatstroke get “carted away in ambulances.”

And, even for those indoors, the heat has presented risks.

The weather conditions are expected to improve by Friday, but, until then, Madisonians will have to endure the hot conditions, even overnight, when temperatures are due to drop into the high 60s and 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

In the meantime, extreme weather and humidity can pose significant health risks, the National Weather Service warns, including causing heat exhaustion or stroke. FEMA recommends people increase their water consumption, close windows and curtains to keep the heat out, find shade whenever possible and never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Cooling centers also are accessible across the city to those needing a respite from the heat. These free options include libraries and senior centers.

Public Health Madison and Dane County has a list of cooling centers and other information on its website: publichealthmdc.com/emergency.

The heat wave is yet another example of extreme weather encroaching on the state, adding to prior concerns over drought and poor air-quality conditions.

State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.