Zor Shrine Circus to present last Dane County performances with elephants

Circus chairman John Thorstad said he isn't worried about the quality of the circus without the animals, but acknowledged that the elephants have been one of the main attractions for many years.

"They will be sorely missed," he said. "That's the main reason a lot of people come, to have the chance to see elephants and to take a ride on one of them."

There is some evidence to suggest the circus could suffer without elephants. In 2017, the famed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, part of which was founded in Baraboo, shut down after an 146-year run. Company executives cited declining ticket sales along with prolonged battles with animal rights groups and shifting public attitudes toward using animals as performers. The circus had experienced a dramatic drop in ticket sales after phasing out elephants the year before.

Bob Gorsuch, the Zor Shrine recorder, believes the traveling circus group responsible for putting on the show — Carden International Circus based in Springfield, Missouri — will find a way to fill the elephant-size hole in its performances here.