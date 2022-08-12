Zion time capsule yields memories as congregation moves on

Not wanting any valuable materials to be wasted, Chris Meyer, director of the nearby community workshop Sector67, contacted the developers about salvaging hand railing, solar panels and any other materials that could be repurposed.
Then Meyer read on Facebook that there was a time capsule nestled behind the church’s cornerstone.
“We decided we’d just go over and take the datestone out,” Meyer said. “Sure enough there was a time capsule there.”
The capsule — a copper container — was the work of George McNulty, a tinsmith who worked for UW-Madison and served on the church council and committee that planned the new building in the late 1960s.
“He would build boxes for everything,” said Steve McNulty, his son. “Instead of going out and getting a cardboard box somewhere he’d just build one out of steel.”
After living elsewhere for the past 35 years, the younger McNulty recently returned to head the U.S.D.A. Forest Service’s Forest Products Laboratory and was there to see Meyer open the “over engineered” box.
After drilling a hole in the top, Meyer used a power nibbler to peel off the top of the sealed box, which contained no stock certificates or mummies, as one onlooker suggested. There was a 1967 church directory, a yellowed page from the Aug. 24, 1968 Cap Times, a 60th anniversary souvenir booklet, a mimeographed newsletter, and certificates of blessing for the church.
“It was fantastic,” McNulty said of watching the capsule opening. “It was a memory of all the things my dad used to do. He loved the church.”
Pastor Pat Siegler said the decision to abandon the building was difficult but necessary given the congregation’s size and the cost of upkeep.
“It’s all about the people,” Siegler said. “It’s all about the community.”
By partnering with Lakeview Moravian Community Church, Siegler said the two congregations will be able to expand their mission.
Before moving out, Siegler said he saved copies of all the documents that were pulled from the time capsule, but he said watching it be opened “was pretty cool.”
“Those were the things that were important to them at the time,” he said.
Attendees were delighted nonetheless and took turns perusing the ephemera and sharing their own memories of the “new” church, as many referred to it, as well as its 1940 predecessor.
Betty Jacobson, who taught Sunday school, remembered children putting small crosses into a time capsule.
“Maybe it’s another box,” someone offered.
Though he couldn’t recall the occasion, McNulty also recalled another time capsule buried somewhere near the sign. He plans to return to the site with a metal detector in hopes of locating another of his father’s creations.
Steve McNulty, a former member of Zion Lutheran, looks through the contents of a time capsule that was buried at the church in 1968, and was opened at Sector 67 in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. McNulty's dad, George, was a tinsmith for UW-Madison, and created the cooper box that was used for the time capsule. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Chris Meyer, the director of Sector67, opens a time capsule that was buried at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The time capsule dates from 1968. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Former Zion Lutheran members, from left, Janice Daly, Lisa Hoffman and Jackie (Peck) Cassidy look through a church directory from 1968, which was included in the time capsule discovered at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2165 Linden Ave., is slated for demolition in November to make way for a 32-unit apartment building. The congregation merged last year with Lakeview Moravian Community Church.