Papaya salad, which food historians believe originated in Laos, is a staple dish in Cambodian, Lao and Vietnam. Yang's family recipe combines shredded, fresh papaya with tomatoes, lime and chili for a flavor-packed dish.
Yield: 2-4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 large or 2 small garlic cloves
1 tablespoon dry-roasted salted peanuts
1 to 2 Thai chili peppers
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (three thin slices)
1 to 2 tablespoons fish sauce (nam pla)
1 teaspoon shrimp paste
½ teaspoon crab paste
2 tablespoon concentrate cooking tamarind
1 teaspoon ground preserved fish
3-4 cherry or grape tomatoes or ¼ of a roma tomato
1 small to medium green (unripe) papaya
1 slice of green cabbage or 3-4 lettuce leaf for serving (optional)
PREPARATION
Step 1: In a mortar, pound the garlic, chilies, peanuts and sugar into a paste with a pestle. Add in the lime juice, tomatoes, concentrate tamarind and ground preserved fish sauce and fish sauce. Use a spoon (or the pestle) to lightly crush tomatoes mix lightly in the mortar.
Step 2: Peel and coarsely grate or shred the papaya, discarding seeds and the inner membrane. There should be 2 to 4 cups.
Step 3: Add papaya to mortar and lightly but thoroughly mix together. Taste for seasoning. If green papaya is unavailable, use an equivalent amount of shredded carrots or cucumber.
Step 4: Plate, serve and enjoy.