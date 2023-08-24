Papaya salad, which food historians believe originated in Laos, is a staple dish in Cambodian, Lao and Vietnam. Yang's family recipe combines shredded, fresh papaya with tomatoes, lime and chili for a flavor-packed dish.

Yield: 2-4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 large or 2 small garlic cloves

1 tablespoon dry-roasted salted peanuts

1 to 2 Thai chili peppers

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (three thin slices)

1 to 2 tablespoons fish sauce (nam pla)

1 teaspoon shrimp paste

½ teaspoon crab paste

2 tablespoon concentrate cooking tamarind

1 teaspoon ground preserved fish

3-4 cherry or grape tomatoes or ¼ of a roma tomato

1 small to medium green (unripe) papaya

1 slice of green cabbage or 3-4 lettuce leaf for serving (optional)

PREPARATION

Step 1: In a mortar, pound the garlic, chilies, peanuts and sugar into a paste with a pestle. Add in the lime juice, tomatoes, concentrate tamarind and ground preserved fish sauce and fish sauce. Use a spoon (or the pestle) to lightly crush tomatoes mix lightly in the mortar.

Step 2: Peel and coarsely grate or shred the papaya, discarding seeds and the inner membrane. There should be 2 to 4 cups.

Step 3: Add papaya to mortar and lightly but thoroughly mix together. Taste for seasoning. If green papaya is unavailable, use an equivalent amount of shredded carrots or cucumber.

Step 4: Plate, serve and enjoy.