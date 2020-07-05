Youth activists complete Black, LGBTQ rights march from Milwaukee to Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of youth activists finished a 65-mile march from Milwaukee to Madison on Saturday with rallies at the state Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.

On the steps of the Capitol facing State Street, members of 50 Miles More — fresh off the five-day walk — took turns on a “soap” box. Shielded from the intense midday sun by a black umbrella, they made passionate calls for transformational change to systems that marginalize Black and Black LGBTQ communities.

“Yes, we’re all fighting the same fight, but we have to stand together,” said Chris Washington, who raised both fists before the crowd to represent “freedom and solidarity.”

The demonstrators recited poetry, sang and shared personal stories. Many onlookers wore black to support the youth protesters.

Among the speakers was Lorien Carter, whose nephew Tony Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015.

“I support them 100%,” she said. “I’ve watched these 18- to 21-year-olds have bigger and better conversations than I’ve seen adults have in my entire life.”

Later in the afternoon, the group proceeded to the Governor’s Mansion in Maple Bluff, briefly blocking traffic on East Washington Avenue around 3 p.m.