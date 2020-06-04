Youth a driving force in sixth night of Capitol protests of George Floyd’s death

Rynes, who is black, said when he was arrested at 13 he experienced physical abuse at the hands of the arresting officer. He said Madison’s youth need spaces where they can go to just hang out on the weekends without the police being there.

This week, the Capitol Square has become that space.

“I made five friends just being here,” said Bronwyn Dziak, 23, who started attending the protests on Saturday. She registered to vote Thursday.

Dominique Alexander, 15, said “everybody welcomes everybody” at the demonstrations, and everyone is in support of community.

Though the first few protests of the week were characterized by hurt and anger, now they have become a space for togetherness, and even fun.

On Friday, Yeshua Musa, 28, said organizers plan to build a “water park” on the Capitol Square, with pools and slip and slides. He said he’s not sure what time that would start.

But there is still a tone of urgency to correct the racism seen throughout the country, including Madison.

Change needs to happen “from the aldermen all the way to the president,” Anderson-Carter said.