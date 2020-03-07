Young woman killed in rollover crash in Beloit

An 18-year-old woman was fatally injured in a rollover crash in Beloit on Friday afternoon.

Machaela A. Hoffman, of Beloit, was driving north on Madison Road just after 2 p.m. when she crossed the northbound lane and drove into a ditch, according to Beloit police. Hoffman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the 2008 Chevy Impala as it rolled several times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initially taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Hoffman was later airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison due to the severity of her injuries, police said. She died just past midnight, after undergoing several hours of surgery.

There were no witnesses to the accident, though several motorists stopped to help Hoffman before first responders arrived. There were no signs of braking or other corrective actions at the scene of the accident, police said.

"Speed and distracted driving are believed to be the contributing factors in the accident," police said in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.