Young woman killed in rollover crash in Beloit

An 18-year-old woman was fatally injured in a rollover crash in Beloit on Friday afternoon.
Machaela A. Hoffman, of Beloit, was driving north on Madison Road just after 2 p.m. when she crossed the northbound lane and drove into a ditch, according to Beloit police. Hoffman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the 2008 Chevy Impala as it rolled several times.
Initially taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Hoffman was later airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison due to the severity of her injuries, police said. She died just past midnight, after undergoing several hours of surgery.
There were no witnesses to the accident, though several motorists stopped to help Hoffman before first responders arrived. There were no signs of braking or other corrective actions at the scene of the accident, police said.
"Speed and distracted driving are believed to be the contributing factors in the accident," police said in a statement.