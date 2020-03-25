Young man who died in crash that killed 4 on North Side was 'very lively, always smiling'

Reece, 24, said his brother’s biggest priority in life was never himself, but caring for his children — a 6-year old boy and two girls, ages 2 and 3 — and supporting his siblings. When Marquise died, he was working at a department store and focusing on preparing for his fourth baby, due in May.

“His dream was always just to give us the best life,” Reece said.

Marquise’s immediate family — four sisters, two brothers and his mother and father — have always been tight-knit, but over the past few days they have been even closer — “leaning on each other” over the loss of Marquise, Reece said.

On Tuesday, they sat in his sister Tiffany Green’s house and shared stories and memories.

Jasmine Green, 28, one of his sisters, said Marquise always did everything he could to make sure his siblings were happy. Reece added that Marquise would jokingly try to convince them that he was the best-looking of his brothers.

“Marquise is very, very lively, always smiling,” Jasmine said. “He always wanted to joke and bring that light to us.”

“How could this happen to someone who was so full of life, so full of love?” she said.