'You deserve dignity': Dozens rally against ableism, hidden camera in East High School care room

The cameras were active for about a two-week period and removed in June 2020. It does not appear the cameras were ever used to view students. Madison police found no crime had been committed, but an internal district investigation led by a local law firm continues.

Hauser said even the act of placing a camera in room 127 was a harmful violation against her son Xavier, who has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy making it impossible for him to walk or talk.

"My child had his dignity taken away from him," she said. "Ableism led to a decision that made that, and it is inappropriate. It is a systemic disease that is in our schools, that is in our community."

The rally was organized by Madtown Mommas, a grassroots parents group advocating for students with disabilities.

School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who said she was attending as an individual and not representing the board, said ableism affects the quality of life and ability to learn for students with disabilities.

"As an autistic adult I hear you," she told the crowd. "What happened should never have happened."