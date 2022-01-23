'You can't live with them': Madison WWII vet exposed to atomic testing warns about nuclear weapons

"By the time we got to Pearl Harbor on our way back, they were sending out this message, 'We're going to have this big test operation and we're looking for volunteers for it,'' Grahlfs said. "And a captain of my ship said, 'A guy'd have to be crazy to volunteer for that.'"

Bikini Atoll

In May 1946, it was an assignment and not volunteering that brought Grahlfs to the Marshall Islands for Operation Crossroads, which he said was the case for the other enlisted sailors he spoke with.

To prepare for the two test explosions in July of that summer, the sailors were tasked with towing ships to specific locations within Bikini Atoll's more than 200-square-mile lagoon as well as cleanup and fire suppression after the blasts, Grahlfs said.

The days were filled with hard work, he said, and evenings were spent watching movies on the deck of a ship when each man was given two cans of beer "after chow."

He didn't really worry about radiation exposure at the time. But back in the United States that November, Grahlfs developed a strange abscess on his face, a high fever and an elevated white blood cell count that put him in a naval hospital.