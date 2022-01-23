'You can't live with them': Madison WWII vet exposed to atomic testing warns about nuclear weapons

Floating on a U.S. Navy tugboat in the Pacific Ocean nearly a year after the end of World War II, Lincoln Grahlfs and his shipmates could hear a countdown over a radio, signaling their mission would soon begin.
The sailors were told to cover their eyes with their hands before the countdown hit zero. Four hours later and wearing no protective gear, Grahlfs and his ship traveled 11 miles through Bikini Atoll to ground zero of where the United Stated military had tested a nuclear weapon.
The crew was tasked with putting out fires on empty ships used as targets and towing those that hadn't sunk to shallower waters for examination. More than 75 years after cleaning up the aftermath of two atomic tests in the central Pacific, the Madison resident has used his personal experience to advocate for ridding the world of nuclear weapons and on behalf of fellow veterans exposed to dangerous radiation.
"I have spent the last 70 years telling everybody I could get to listen to me about how awful it was," Grahlfs, 99, said. "What I want to convince everybody is, we're in trouble unless the countries of the world can agree to get rid of nuclear weapons. You can't live with them."
The retired sociology professor attributes health conditions he's experienced and the death of two of his children to exposure to the nuclear weapons tests in July 1946, dubbed Operation Crossroads, and has written a book about other veterans who have similarly suffered from atomic testing.
As Grahlfs has spent his life advocating for nuclear disarmament, a rally Saturday at the state Capitol brought renewed attention to the issue to mark a one-year anniversary of a United Nations treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons taking force.
The rally — organized by local faith, peace and veterans organizations — was held to urge the United States to sign the treaty, bring attention to the potentially nuclear-capable F-35 jets scheduled to arrive at Truax Field starting next year, and describe the long-term health effects of radiation exposure, highlighted by Grahlfs' story.
Naval career
A native of the greater New York City area, Grahlfs grew up mostly in Queens and Nassau counties. He graduated high school in 1940 and attended college for a year, initially studying engineering at the suggestion of his father because of Grahlfs' aptitude for math. But bored by the subject and seeing others make good money in defense plants, Grahlfs dropped out and began working at an aircraft factory.
"I was a pacifist. I still am a pacifist," Grahlfs said. "But the draft board started breathing down my neck, and I decided, 'Well, I'd rather be on a ship than in a foxhole,' so I joined the Navy."
Following a three-week boot camp, Grahlfs was sent to service school to train as a quartermaster — an enlisted position on the bridge of a ship working with the navigator — for about four months. He spent about the same amount of time waiting at a naval yard in Brooklyn for a ship to be built.
By the fall of 1943, the patrol craft he was assigned to was finally commissioned, and Grahlfs was sent to sea to patrol the coastline from northern South America to New York for several months. After a promotion, Grahlfs arrived at a waterfront Miami hotel converted into a training center. He received refresher courses and was assigned to a sea-going tug.
"This is where I lucked out, because I was never on another fighting ship for the rest of the war," he said.
It took several months to reach the Pacific Ocean on an operation towing a dry dock from New Orleans to the Philippines. Once in the Pacific, Grahlfs said his tug undertook miscellaneous tasks like rescuing broken down ships and towing overloaded landing crafts off beaches.
It was during a stopover in Saipan while towing a damaged destroyer from Okinawa to San Francisco that Grahlfs said the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Everybody was happy the war ended, he said, but they were still getting used to the idea there was a weapon with such destructive capabilities when word came from Washington, D.C., that a new operation was in the works.
"By the time we got to Pearl Harbor on our way back, they were sending out this message, 'We're going to have this big test operation and we're looking for volunteers for it,'' Grahlfs said. "And a captain of my ship said, 'A guy'd have to be crazy to volunteer for that.'"
Bikini Atoll
In May 1946, it was an assignment and not volunteering that brought Grahlfs to the Marshall Islands for Operation Crossroads, which he said was the case for the other enlisted sailors he spoke with.
To prepare for the two test explosions in July of that summer, the sailors were tasked with towing ships to specific locations within Bikini Atoll's more than 200-square-mile lagoon as well as cleanup and fire suppression after the blasts, Grahlfs said.
The days were filled with hard work, he said, and evenings were spent watching movies on the deck of a ship when each man was given two cans of beer "after chow."
He didn't really worry about radiation exposure at the time. But back in the United States that November, Grahlfs developed a strange abscess on his face, a high fever and an elevated white blood cell count that put him in a naval hospital.
Years later, Grahlfs developed thyroid problems, had prostate cancer and was diagnosed with skin cancers enough times he said he's lost count. Two of Grahlfs adult children had endocrine system problems and have died, which he believes was related to his radiation exposure. A grandchild was also born with a deformed foot. Those sorts of health conditions hadn't been in his family, Grahlfs said.
"This is nasty stuff, because you can't see it, hear it, feel it, taste it or anything, so you don't really worry about it as much as you should," he said about radiation exposure. "I say it's nasty because it does its dirt without letting you know, and it takes a long time to cause any trouble."
Life after war
Grahlfs retired from the Navy in 1948 as a first class petty officer. On the G.I. Bill, he returned to college to study sociology, inspired by an assignment to provide logistics support to Micronesian populations after the Bikini Atoll duty.
He eventually landed at UW-Marathon County for a teaching position where he met his wife, Joan, who was also teaching mathematics in the area. While in Wausau, Grahlfs learned about the National Association of Atomic Veterans — an organization founded in 1979 to advocate for veterans exposed to radiation from nuclear tests — and he remains involved with the group.
The couple moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to further their careers. He completed his doctorate in sociology at the University of Michigan, while Joan earned two master's degrees in mathematics and demography. It's there he joined Veterans for Peace — an organization Grahlfs served on the board of directors of for about five years.
In 1996, Grahlfs published "Voices from Ground Zero: Recollections and Feelings of Nuclear Test Veterans" as part of his dissertation. When both the Grahlfses had retired, they decided to return to Wisconsin — where Joan is from originally — and moved to Madison in 2010.
Over time, Grahlfs said he's seen the initial horror felt over the use of nuclear weapons on Japan fade from the public conscience as other concerns took precedence.
"Part of my job is to remind them these things can wipe us all out," Grahlfs said.