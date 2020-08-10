‘You can’t get more basic than diapers’: Dane County Diaper Bank covers gap in federal assistance programs

Since March, over 4,800 diapers have been dropped off to a donation bin outside of the diaper bank at 524 W. Verona Ave, some 23,000 diapers have been put on the diaper bank’s Amazon Wish List and almost 10,000 diapers were donated through a virtual diaper drive done by Alliant Energy.

“People who aren’t struggling are realizing it is time to step up and do something for people who are during this tough time,” Sollenberger said.

Although the office is only open to accept donations outside during the pandemic, the diaper bank has still been working with partner organizations to coordinate drop-offs, including Reach Dane and the Dane County Community Defense. The diaper bank also recently started working with the River Food Pantry and donated a few thousand diapers.

The diaper bank has doubled its monthly output during the pandemic from roughly 11,000 diapers per month to one partner organization to now getting 21,000 diapers out across four partner organizations.

Sollenberger said she doesn’t see how the lack of federal assistance when it comes to diaper need could be fixed, but diaper banks across the country are scratching the surface.