Madison City Council voted this week to increase the number of chickens that residents are allowed to keep on their property from four to eight.

Some city chicken owners advocated for the allowable chicken number to be capped at 10, but city staff in a memo opposed that because of concern over “complaints and tension between chicken keepers and their neighbors.”

Roosters are not allowed, and neither is slaughtering chickens on your property.

The rule applies to properties with up to four units. Chickens are required to have a covered enclosure and be kept in a fenced or covered enclosure at all times.

And chicken owners need to obtain a license.