An 87-year-old man died after his involvement in a head-on two-vehicle collision Sunday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The collision occurred on County Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road in the Town of Burke. The Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old male driving a car in the southbound lane attempted to pass another vehicle in a No Passing Zone.
The vehicle crashed head-on into an SUV operated by an 82-year-old woman, and also occupied by her 87-year-old husband. All three individuals were transported to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
About three hours later, the Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner were notified the 87-year-old passenger had died.
The crash is still under investigation and citations or charges are unknown at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.
The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification by the medical examiner's office.