TOWN OF GROVER — A 12-year-old Spencer girl died Saturday in a go-kart crash in northeastern Wisconsin.
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday on private property, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said.
The girl was operating the go-kart when she struck a parked pickup. She suffered shoulder and internal injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The girl was taken to an Oconto hospital. Several hours later, authorities were notified that she had died from complications of internal injuries.
The victim was identified as Madison Pluger of Spencer. Authorities said she was visiting her grandmother and family where the incident happened.
The sheriff’s office and Marinette County coroner continue to investigate.